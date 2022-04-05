TSA seizes gun from carry-on at Dane County Regional Airport

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — TSA officers at Dane County Regional Airport stopped someone from taking a gun onto a plane Monday, officials said.

A Wonewoc resident, who had a concealed carry permit, allegedly had a loaded handgun in their carry-on luggage. This is the first firearm stopped at the airport this year. TSA officers stopped seven firearms at the airport last year. The resident was not arrested.

“Carelessly traveling with a loaded firearm is a public safety concern,” Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. “I strongly urge all gun owners to ensure they know where their firearm is before traveling to the airport.”

The TSA can levy fines of nearly $14,000 per violation for bringing a loaded handgun to a security checkpoint. A typical first offense usually carries a $4,100 penalty, officials said.

