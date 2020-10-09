TSA finds loaded gun in carryon luggage at Mitchell Airport

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

TSA officials say they found this gun loaded in a Kentucky man's carryon luggage on Thursday (Photo courtesy Transportation Security Administration).

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The TSA says it stopped a man from taking a loaded handgun on to a plane at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell Airport this week.

In a release, the TSA says officers stopped a man from Kentucky at 6 a.m. Thursday after finding a loaded gun in his carry-on bag. They called the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, and a deputy confiscated the gun.

“Weapons and firearms like this are never allowed to board planes through the airport security checkpoints,” Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said in a statement. “Passengers should check their belongings prior to arriving at the airport. Our TSA officers will continue to prioritize the safety and security of all travelers and crew members.”

People who have loaded guns with them at a checkpoint can face a $4,100 fine on the first offense, even if they have a concealed carry permit.

Guns can be carried as part of checked baggage, as long as they’re packed in a hardback case and unloaded, and the weapon is declared at the check-in counter.

