Trump’s Wisconsin stops off, GOP moves ahead attacking masks

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump has canceled canceled his two weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin after testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the battleground state showed no signs of backing down in their attempts to undo the mask mandate imposed by the Democratic governor.

Coronavirus cases are surging in Wisconsin, which ranks third nationwide in new COVID-19 cases per capita over the past two weeks.

Hours after Trump announced he had tested positive, Republicans who control the Legislature filed a motion in support of a lawsuit that seeks to undo a statewide mask order.

A hearing on the case was scheduled for Monday.

