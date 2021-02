Trump’s second impeachment trial starts tomorrow

Site staff by Site staff

It’s the start of a key week in Washington, D.C. The Senate is preparing for the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump which begins tomorrow. Madison College Political Science Instructor Maurice Sheppard has more on what we can expect.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.