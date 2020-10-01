Trump’s plans for rally in western Wisconsin up in the air

Associated Press by Associated Press, Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump’s plans to hold a rally in western Wisconsin appears to be in the air amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city, “so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

A La Crosse Tribune reporter tweeted Thursday afternoon that the rally wasn’t canceled, but that it won’t be at the airport in La Crosse.

Update from White House that the rally is still on, but there is a change in venue. The rally was supposed to be at the La Crosse Regional Airport, a typical backdrop for Trump’s campaign events. — Olivia Herken (@oherken) October 1, 2020

Trump also planned to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay.

