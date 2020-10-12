Trump’s doctor says president has tested negative on consecutive days

White House physician Sean Conley said Monday President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days, as Trump heads to a crowded campaign rally in Florida.

“In response to your inquiry regarding the President’s most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card,” Conley wrote in a memo, noting that those tests were taken “in context with additional clinical and laboratory data.”

Trump is “not infectious to others,” Conley added.

His memo comes moments after the President was seen boarding Air Force One without a mask on his way to Sanford, Florida, where he will rally a large group of supporters, many of whom are not wearing masks.

The President announced he had tested positive for coronavirus on Oct. 1.

