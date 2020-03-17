President Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He said Tuesday that “The president has instructed me we have to do this now.”

He didn’t give details except to say the amount should be significant and millionaires would not get it.

The announcement came as the White House asked Congress to approve a massive economic rescue package for businesses and taxpayers.

