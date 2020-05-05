Trump visits mask factory in Arizona as coronavirus spreads

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is making himself Exhibit A in his determination to move past the coronavirus crisis, even as COVID-19 continues to spread.

He’s in Arizona, taking a tour of a face mask factory in his first trip out of Washington in more than a month. Trump told reporters that he would be willing to wear a mask during the visit “if it’s a mask environment.”

He also says “the people of our country should think of themselves as warriors” as the country begins to reopen. The trip comes as an Associated Press analysis Tuesday found infection rates rising even as states start to lift their lockdowns.

