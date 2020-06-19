Trump to visit Marinette shipyard next week
MARINETTE, Wis. — President Donald Trump will visit the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard next week, according to reporting from WLUK.
Trump’s visit will include a tour of the shipyard and a speech, according to the report.
The speech is expected to address a recent contract awarded to Marinette Marine to build new ships for the U.S. Navy. WLUK reports that the contract could bring up to $200 million to the state and 1,000 jobs to the area.
