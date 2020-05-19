Trump says he’s taking malaria drug to protect against virus

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the new coronavirus, even though the drug is unproven for fighting COVID-19.

Trump told reporters Monday that he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement “for about a week and a half now.” Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for COVID-19 against the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

Trump says his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments