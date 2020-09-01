Trump says he doesn’t believe there’s a problem with systemic racism in policing as he wraps up tour in Kenosha

Associated Press by Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. — President Donald Trump says he doesn’t believe that there’s a problem with systemic racism in policing as he wraps up a tour in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump on Tuesday toured damage caused amid unrest that followed the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

Trump says police are sometimes under tremendous pressure and don’t handle it well.

Trump is trying to reinforce his support for police leading up to the Nov. 3 elections. He focused his attention Tuesday on the critical swing state of Wisconsin.

When a reporter noted that many of the protests are peaceful, Trump objected. He said “by and large, this is not peaceful protests.”

Protests in Kenosha began the night of Blake’s shooting and were concentrated in the blocks around the county courthouse downtown. The first three nights, more than 30 fires were set and numerous businesses were vandalized.

