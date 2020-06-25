Trump returns to a changed Wisconsin to shore up support

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump’s return to battleground Wisconsin takes him to a shipyard in a deeply conservative, mostly rural area where Navy warships are being built. Trump is also stopping in Green Bay on Thursday to tape a town hall to be broadcast on Fox News Channel.

The two parts of Wisconsin targeted by the Republican president are areas where he needs to run up a big vote advantage in November. Trump may find fodder for his law-and-order message after this week’s violent protests in the liberal capital, Madison.

A campaign spokesperson for Democrat Joe Biden says Wisconsin families deserve strong leadership to help the country recover but Trump “is unprepared to meet the moment.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments