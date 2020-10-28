Trump returning to Wisconsin for 3rd time in a week

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump plans to campaign in Green Bay on Friday, marking his third stop to the battleground state of Wisconsin in a week.

Democrat Joe Biden is also scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin on Friday, but he has not said where.

Vice President Mike Pence plans to hold a rally in central Wisconsin on Wednesday. Trump held a rally in the La Crosse area on Tuesday and was in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Saturday.

The visits come in the final days of the campaign in a state that Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016.

