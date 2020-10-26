Trump, Pence both coming to Wisconsin this week

Associated Press by Associated Press, Logan Rude

Vice President Mike Pence with President Trump during the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Andrew Harnik/AP

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both scheduled to make separate appearances this week in Wisconsin, just days before the Nov. 3 election.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election. That comes after Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative suburb of Milwaukee.

Trump’s stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.

Pence is slated to be in central Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the airport in Mosinee. Trump held a rally there in September.

Doors for the vice president’s event are expected to open at 1 p.m., according to an event page on Trump’s campaign site. The vice president is expected to deliver remarks at 3 p.m.

