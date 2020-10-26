Trump, Pence both coming to Wisconsin this week
MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are both scheduled to make separate appearances this week in Wisconsin, just days before the Nov. 3 election.
Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election. That comes after Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative suburb of Milwaukee.
Trump’s stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.
Pence is slated to be in central Wisconsin on Wednesday for a rally at the airport in Mosinee. Trump held a rally there in September.
Doors for the vice president’s event are expected to open at 1 p.m., according to an event page on Trump’s campaign site. The vice president is expected to deliver remarks at 3 p.m.
