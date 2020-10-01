Trump to visit Janesville on Saturday following canceled La Crosse visit

JANESVILLE, Wis. — President Donald Trump will visit Janesville on Saturday for a campaign rally according to Janesville police officials.

According to a Trump campaign event page, the president will deliver remarks at the Janesville Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. Doors are expected open at 12:30 p.m.

BREAKING: Janesville police confirm President Donald Trump will be coming to Janesville, likely this Saturday. This replaces a scheduled trip to La Crosse, which was canceled earlier today. No word yet on venue or time. #News3Now — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 1, 2020

Trump was originally scheduled to visit La Crosse on Saturday, but multiple sources have told News 3 Now affiliate WKBT-TV that the planned visit has been canceled. La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat voiced concerns about the president’s visit on CNN on Thursday morning.

The president is still scheduled to travel to Green Bay following his Janesville visit.

Trump’s visit to Wisconsin comes a day after a draft report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force listed Wisconsin “in the red zone” for coronavirus cases.

