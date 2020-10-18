Trump leans into fear tactics in bid to win Midwest states

Associated Press by Associated Press

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin (AP) — President Donald Trump is leaning into fear tactics as he accuses the left of trying to “erase American history, purge American values and destroy the American way of life.” Trump made the comments Saturday during a late reelection pitch to voters in Michigan.

Trump is campaigning in states in the Upper Midwest that were instrumental to his 2016 victory but may now be slipping from his grasp. He’s facing headwinds not only in national polling but also in battleground surveys.

The Trump campaign has largely retreated from TV advertising in the Midwest. It has shifted much of its money to Sun Belt states.

