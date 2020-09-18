Trump heats up culture war in appeal to Wisconsin voters

Associated Press by Associated Press

MOSINEE, Wis. — President Donald Trump is stepping up his rhetoric on cultural issues, aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters.

He held a rally Thursday evening in Mosinee, in central Wisconsin, an area of the state that shifted dramatically toward Republicans in 2016.

Trump says Wisconsin has had best economic year each year of his presidency. Important to note, U.S. Dept of Labor statistics for Wisconsin don't show significant employment leaps in last four years, but rather show steady increase for more than a decade:https://t.co/lNy4dalkai — Naomi Kowles (@NaomiKowles) September 18, 2020

He called for a statute to ban burning the American flag in protest — a freedom protected by the Supreme Court — and criticized sports players and leagues for allowing demonstrations against racial inequality. Trump is increasingly using his public appearances to elevate cultural issues important to his generally whiter and older base.

