Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team

Associated Press by Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — President Donald Trump is trying to buck up his campaign staffers two weeks from Election Day as he campaigns in the West.

He’s also dismissing the cautionary coronavirus advice of his scientific experts as well as polling that shows him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden across key battleground states.

Trump said during a conference call with campaign aides on Monday that he believes he’s going to win, allowing that he didn’t have that same sense of confidence two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Trump blasted his government’s own scientists for their criticism of his handling of the coronavirus and called Dr. Anthony Fauci “a disaster.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.