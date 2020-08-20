Trump eager to troll Biden outside his Scranton birthplace

WASHINGTON — On Joe Biden’s big day, President Donald Trump is planning to show up in his rival’s old backyard.

On Thursday afternoon Trump is set to hold an event just outside the former vice president’s birthplace in Scranton, Pennsylvania. That’s just hours before Biden formally accepts the Democratic nomination for president.

The Trump campaign says the president’s speech will cover “a half-century of Joe Biden failing America.”

Biden’s campaign says the president’s trip is a “pathetic attempt to distract from the fact that Trump’s presidency stands for nothing but crises, lies and division.”