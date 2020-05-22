Trump calls on governors to allow churches to reopen this weekend

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship – churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services,” Trump said.

He made the announcement during a hastily-arranged news conference Friday at the White House. He said if governors don’t abide by his request, he will “override” them, though it’s unclear what authority he has to do so.

