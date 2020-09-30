Trump, Biden spar over Supreme Court, health care

Associated Press by Associated Press

CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are squaring off Tuesday night in their crucial first debate of the 2020 campaign.

Right off the bat, they went after each other on Trump’s Supreme Court nomination so close to the election and his health care plans that Biden says will destroy the Affordable Care Act. It’s the most pivotal opportunity yet for the candidates to outline starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises in an election year like no other.

The nation is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs and is facing an upheaval over racial justice that has brought protests and violence to a number of cities.

