Trump-backed Tiffany wins Wisconsin congressional race

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump has easily won a special congressional election in a heavily conservative rural Wisconsin district.

Tom Tiffany’s win Tuesday over Democrat Tricia Zunker comes in the second election held in Wisconsin amid the coronavirus the past five weeks. Tiffany will replace former reality TV star Sean Duffy, who retired in September. The district has been vacant since Duffy’s retirement.

Trump carried the rural district by 20 points in 2016 and backed Tiffany in the race. Zunker was trying to become the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin.

