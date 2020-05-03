Trump-backed lawmaker faces school board head for Congress

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s special congressional election to replace retired Republican reality TV star Sean Duffy pits a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump against a school board president seeking to become the first Native American elected to Congress from the state.

The 7th District race between Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker will be decided May 12.

Turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with it being a special election, has injected uncertainty into a race that typically would heavily favor the Republican.

Absentee voting is expected to be high, mirroring last month’s presidential primary and spring election.

