Trump abruptly escorted from White House briefing

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon.

He returned minutes later, saying there was a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

Trump said, "There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital."

Trump said, “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital.”

He said the shots were fired by law enforcement, and he believes the individual who was shot was armed.

