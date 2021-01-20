Truman Bowden

Truman A. Bowden, 86, of Cuba City, WI passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer with his family by his side on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Truman was born on April 3, 1934 to John & Mildred (Dearth) Bowden in Lafayette County, WI. He married Madonna Schroeder of Kieler, WI on July 15, 1953. They were married for 55 years and raised 7 children. Truman served in the US Navy Reserves during the Korean War Conflict. He farmed for many years before becoming a semi-truck driver. He drove from coast to coast, earning the ‘Million Mile Safe Driving’ award.

Truman was a storyteller who entertained everyone who had time to listen. He had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing, especially the old cowboy ballads. He will be remembered by many for the bluebird houses he built and gave away to anyone willing to put them up in their yards. He was an avid NBA fan and especially enjoyed watching the Chicago Bulls. Above all, Truman loved spending time with his grandchildren, creating personal experiences and memories with each and every one of them. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Truman is survived by his 7 children: Sandra (Bob) Brownell of Dubuque, IA, Arthur Bowden of Cuba City, WI, Linda (Jim) Jegerlehner of Dubuque, IA, Robert (Belinda) Bowden of Lakewood, WA, Margaret (Gregg) Kelly of Cuba City, WI, James (Melody) Bowden of Dubuque, IA and William (Kelly) Bowden of Baraboo, WI; 2 sisters: Margaret Vail and Mary Bowden; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Madonna (February 22, 2009) and 6 brothers: John, Warren, Fred, Lawrence, Phillip and Lloyd, as well as many sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Truman A. Bowden Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o; Truman Bowden Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Dianna Bearse, Southwest Health Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care they provided during Truman’s final days.

