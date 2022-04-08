Trula M. Mack

by Obituaries

Trula Mae Mack passed away April 4 2022, after a short period with Agrace Hospice care center in Fitchburg. Her earthly departure was unexpected but an accepted blessing as events leading up to her passing were far too much for her little body to endure.

Trula was born on January 16, 1939 to Walter and Eudore Schoepp (deceased),at St Mary’s Hospital in Madison WI. She grew up in Lodi,Wisconsin on the family farm on highway J. Like many farm families , there were no shortage of chores. Trula helped on the farm and also helped her mom take care of her six brothers and sisters. Sharon (Tom) Reed, Nancy (Schwartz) , Jim Schoepp, John( Loraine) Schoepp, Joe Schoepp, and Walter Schoepp( Beth).

Trula graduated in 1957 from Lodi High School and entered the workforce shortly thereafter. Trula was no stranger to hard work or hands on laborious tasks. She spent her early days at St Mary’s hospital where she worked in the admissions department. She found pleasure helping patients and visitors find rooms of loved ones. Her career transitioned later when she took a job at the creamery in Sauk City working for the dairy service Wisconsin Dairies. She also had a few other jobs performing general cleaning and food prep duties at restaurants in the Sauk Prairie and Roxbury area. From Gannon’s to Green Acres. In her later years, Trula worked hard and enjoyed her 30 years being part of the Green Acre family with Ted and Amy Klein.

Trula was joined in marriage to Richard Mack on June 7, 1960, with a dance at Gansers dance hall in Roxbury. (They were married just short of 60 years, Richard passed on April 8 2020) Trula and Richard raised a family in Roxbury and had three children. Gary ( January 14 1960), Mary (Meisel) (June 18 1963) and Walter ( May 5 1969). Their home on Fish Lake was always the host of many family celebrations and friend gatherings.

When Trula was not working, she liked to keep busy in the yard planting flowers and taking care of the many potted plants. She had a magnificent green thumb and kept up with gardening magazines. Trula was also a wonderful mom, wife and grandmother who cooked and baked delicious meals and desserts, often sending her grandsons ( Noah and Elijah Mack ) home with her famous chocolate chip cookies.

On the weekends when not busy in their yard, Trula was an avid fan of sports. Her favorite being Badger basketball and football. She and Rich attended many Badger football games with family and made it to several Brewer games. Trula loved attending high school sporting events where she cheered on her favorite Sauk Prairie Eagle athletes Noah Mack and Eli Mack. From baseball to wrestling to football and lacrosse, grandma could always be heard encouraging her boys on.

Trula is survived by her two sons, Gary and Walter (Amber) and her two beloved grandsons, Noah and Elijah Mack; her siblings, Sharon (Tom) Reed, Nancy Schwartz, Jim Schoepp, John (Loraine) Schoepp, Joe Schoepp and Walter ( Beth) Schoepp.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents, Walter and Eudore Schoepp, daughter Mary (Meisel).

A visitation /wake will be at the Hooverson Funeral home, Sauk City on Wednesday, April 13 from 4pm to 7pm. A graveside service will follow on Thursday, April 14 at St Norbert Cemetery Roxbury at 10am.

