‘True hero’: Beloit boy whose quick thinking saved dad’s life honored

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — The Beloit City Council on Monday honored a quick-thinking young boy whose actions helped save his dad’s life.

Late last year, then-four-year-old Noah Lundblade and his father Matt were going to the park when the elder Lundblade began to feel ill. When they got to the park, he tried to call his wife but wasn’t able to do so. He then suffered a seizure and crashed their vehicle into a telephone pole, leaving him unconscious.

Noah was able to get himself out of the car and found a woman walking her dog nearby to help him call 911.

Jason Griffin, a deputy chief with the Beloit Fire Department, said firefighters were able to get Noah’s dad out of the car and take him to the hospital in Beloit. Eventually, Matt needed to be hospitalized in Madison.

Griffin added doctors said Matt might not have survived without his son’s actions.

“The heroic effort that Noah did that day, (he’s) a true hero,” he said.

A GoFundMe page said doctors later found an aggressive cancerous tumor on Matt’s brain that they removed. He underwent six weeks of radiation earlier this year and is set to undergo a second round of a double dose of chemotherapy starting next month.

