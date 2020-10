Prep Mania – Week 6

Edgewood 21, Reedsburg 15

Have yourself a day @jaxtrudgeon

7 Rec, 149 Yds, 2 TD

Oh yeah, @CoachNorris20 and @Crusaders_FB send out the seniors with a win and move to 4 and 2 on the year #wisfb pic.twitter.com/65X2itzwe2

— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) October 31, 2020