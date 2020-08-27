Troops from Arizona, Michigan, Alabama to join Wisconsin National Guard troops during unrest, protests

MADISON, Wis. — Three states are bringing additional National Guard troops, equipment and resources to Kenosha to support civil authorities there, the Wisconsin governor said Thursday.

Gov. Tony Evers’ office said in a news release that he made a request through a mutual aid agreement that allows governors to provide state-to-state assistance during declared states of emergency.

National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will add to Wisconsin National Guard troops already on the ground supporting civil authorities in Kenosha, officials said.

The National Guard troops from other states are mobilized to support Wisconsin as state active duty status and not in a federal status, the release said. Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin’s adjutant general during their mobilization, but remain under their respective state’s administrative control.

Wisconsin National Guard troops have been on duty in Kenosha since Monday when authorities in Kenosha made an initial request for Guard assistance. In the following days, local officials in Kenosha made subsequent requests for additional Wisconsin National Guard assistance, resulting in more troops supporting public safety efforts in the city each day. Troop numbers will continue to be adjusted as needed.

Local officials are leading the response in Kenosha, and National Guard troops are serving in a support role to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety and individuals’ ability to exercise their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably.

