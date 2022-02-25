Trivia Night with Andy North returns to raise money for UW Carbone Cancer Center

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Madisonians were able to put their trivia knowledge to the test for a good cause Thursday night.

Trivia Night with Andy North returned to The Sylvee after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to raise money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The night’s lineup also included a live auction, raffles, celebrity appearances and prizes.

News 3 Now’s Leah Linscheid served as the event’s emcee.

