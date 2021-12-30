Trinidad Rodriquez

Trinidad (Villalobos) Rodriguez age 100, passed away on December 26, 2021 at Sienna Crest in Marshall.

She was born in Tuleta, Texas on June 5, 1921 as one of six children to Juan and Inez (Gonzales) Carrizales. Trinidad married Juan Villalobos in 1945 and had nine children.

Trinidad enjoyed music and dancing. She also enjoyed gardening, embroidery, puzzles and bird watching.

She is survived by her son Robert Villalobos (TX) Trina (Michael) Moodie, Sun Prairie, Mary Villalobos, Monona, Esther Villalobos(TX), her loving grandson Michael Gonzales of Milwaukee, 23 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Trinidad was preceded in death by her husband, three daughters, one son and two grandsons.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 pm at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home 302 Columbus Street Sun Prairie. A private service will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank Hospice, medical staff, as well as Tricia and the entire staff at Sienna Crest-Marshall.

Mom, you will always be loved and never forgotten.

