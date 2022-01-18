Trial for former Badger football player charged in double homicide delayed until August

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The trial for a former Badgers football player who’s charged with killing two women in early 2020 has been delayed until late summer.

Marcus Randle-El is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two weapons-related charges, according to online court records.

Randle-El and his attorneys appeared in Rock Couty court via Zoom on Tuesday for what was originally planned as a pre-trial hearing ahead of the trial that was expected to begin in early February.

During Randle-El’s previous court appearance, his attorneys said they may need to push back the trial’s start to review a box of roughly 1,400 documents they received nearly six months after submitting a request in June of 2021, prompting the defense, prosecution and Judge Barbara McCrory, who’s presiding over the case, to sort through prospective trial dates.

“We’re not delaying or seeking to delay for the sake of delay,” attorney Michael Hart said.

All parties ultimately agreed on Aug. 8 as the scheduled start date for Randle-El’s trial.

Randle-El’s next court appearance is a motion hearing scheduled for April 6.

