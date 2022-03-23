Trial dates set for former Stoughton council member charged with child porn possession

by Logan Rude

Courtesy Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Trial dates for a former Stoughton City Council member charged with child porn possession have been set for January of next year.

Court records show 67-year-old Paul Lawrence will stand trial for five counts of possession of child porn in January 2023, with jury selection slated for Jan. 9 of that year. Lawrence’s three-day trial will start the following day, Jan. 10.

According to a criminal complaint filed against the former Stoughton City Council member claims law enforcement found a video of two teenagers having sex playing on Lawrence’s laptop when they searched his residence in August 2021.

RELATED: Former Stoughton City Council member charged with five counts of possessing child porn

During an interview with law enforcement, Lawrence reportedly told authorities he had been looking at child porn and downloading it for the past year, but had looked at it online for years before that. Lawrence pleaded not guilty to all five child porn possession charges in mid-November 2021.

His next court appearance, a pre-trial hearing, is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.