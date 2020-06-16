Travis Lester Studnicka

Site staff by Site staff

Spring Green – Travis Lester Studnicka, age 35, of Spring Green, passed away at home on Sunday, June 14th, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, following a two-year courageous battle against leukemia.

He was born in Platteville on January 25th, 1985, to Philip and Barb (Woodward) Studnicka. He grew up in Plain, Wisconsin, and graduated from River Valley High School in 2003. Travis was married on December 12th, 2015 to the former Shannon McGuire.

After earning his degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College, he worked in the HVAC and Refrigeration industry. Travis enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and grandpa, Frank Studnicka, who taught him all the tricks of the trade. Travis earned his way into the Boone and Crockett Club, having harvested a record class 450 lb. black bear, ranking 137th in North America, scoring 21-15/16 inches; and managed to accomplish this during the midst of his illness. Although he didn’t mind the Packers, he was a true Cowboys fan. He always jumped at the opportunity to get in the stadium to see them play. He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball, football, baseball, volleyball, and volunteering his time organizing community events. Family gatherings and time with friends were important to him. He loved playing games, making people laugh, and playing practical jokes. Support from family, friends, and the community kept him fighting. His pride and joy was his son, Corbin. He loved watching him ride his bike and play outside, and spent every ounce of his energy to make lasting memories and the most of each day. His internal strength, determination, and grace were unwavering to the very end.

Travis was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lester Woodward of Platteville, and paternal grandfather, Frank Studnicka of Lancaster.

He is survived by his wife Shannon Studnicka and son Corbin of Spring Green, his parents, Philip and Barb Studnicka of Plain, his brother, Nicholas Studnicka of Plain, his sister, Alissa Studnicka of Plain, his paternal grandmother, Belva Studnicka of Sauk City, maternal grandmother, Bertha Woodward of Sun City, AZ, uncle Seth (Abby) Studnicka of Chillicothe, IL, aunt Ann Studnicka of Madison, uncle Steven (Lisa) Woodward of Flower Mound, TX, uncle Rick (Kathy) Woodward of Watertown, uncle Tim (Robin) Woodward of Phoenix, AZ, father-in-law, Dan McGuire of Lone Rock, mother-in-law, Pam McGuire (Rick Miles) of Avoca, sister-in-law, Stacy (Jason) Pilla of Richland Center, brother-in-law, Brad McGuire of Lone Rock, sister-in-law, Keri (Matt) Palmer of Plain, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19th, 2020 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Social distancing is encouraged.

Online condolences available at www.stafford funeral homes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.