Travis L. Wiersma

SUN PRAIRIE – Travis L. Wiersma was born on August 27, 1967.

He left this world on May 26, 2020. He was a man of few words so his obituary will also follow his lead.

He was a successful man in many ways including a long career at Madison Area Technical College as a lead custodian at the Downtown location. He was a loyal son, a devoted father, a fierce friend and a wife’s best friend.

He is loved and greatly missed by many family members and friends. He was cremated.

There will be a celebration of life to be determined before the end of the summer. The family is waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to change so the family will not be forced the limit celebrating someone like Travis.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

Memorials can be sent to All Faiths Funeral Home, 4058 Lien Rd., Madison, WI 53704 or online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

“You should’ve seen it in color.”-song quote by Jamey Johnson and quoted often by Travis.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com