Traveling west on I-94 today? Here’s your detour around a massive pileup in western Wisconsin

A massive pileup involving “too many vehicles to count” near Osseo has the westbound interstate completely closed Thursday morning.

Traffic is currently being diverted off the interstate at the Osseo and Northfield exits, but drivers should avoid the backed-up area if at all possible.

If you’re one of the people trying to travel west to the Eau Claire area or the Twin Cities for the holidays, you can take the exit at Northfield to Highway 121 west to Pigeon Falls before getting on Highway 53 north to Osseo, then taking Highway 10/53 until you’re north of the backup.

From there, you can get back on I-94 west at Highway HH in Foster, or keep heading north on Highway 53 until you’re in Eau Claire.

Drivers can also try taking I-90 through La Crosse before heading north from there.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says freezing rain caused icy roads, leading to a number of other crashes and slide-offs between mile markers 37 to 97.