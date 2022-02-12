Travel company promotes ‘Madison Minications,’ offers short, local trips for discounted rates

Destination Madison's deals run through February 22nd

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– The dictionary defines ‘staycation’ as “a vacation spent at home or nearby.” And that’s what Destination Madison is encouraging locals take during the dog days of winter.

In hopes of boosting business at area hotels during the slowest month of the year, the tourism-focused company is marketing ‘Madison Minications’: short trips to promote small businesses.

Through February 22nd, 16 hotels are offering discounted rooms, up to 40% off, as well as special perks, like free breakfast, gift cards, and drinks.

Destination Madison has also created mini-itineraries unique to each hotel, highlighting the hidden gems in our own backyard.

