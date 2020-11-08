Train stopped in Monroe County after man threatens staff with knife, police say

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. — Monroe County police were called to an Amtrak train on Saturday evening after reports of man causing a disturbance.

Around 6:46 p.m. the suspect, Timothy Thomas, threatened the train’s staff with a knife and tried to force his way into a secured part of the train.

The staff stopped the train east of Oakdale. Thomas then left the train on his own and began to walk away.

Thomas was later located by Wisconsin State Patrol walking westbound on Highway 12. He was then arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

The More County Sheriff’s Office, Amtrak Police and Canadian Pacific Police Service are still investigating the incident. No one was injured.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.