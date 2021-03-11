Train derailment closes portion of Highway 140 in Rock County

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

CLINTON, Wis. — A portion of Highway 140 is closed in both directions near Clinton in Rock County due to a train derailment.

The train derailed south of Clinton around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Five empty cars derailed upright. Kristen South, a spokeswoman for the Union Pacific Railroad, said the cars are still standing, but their wheels came off the track.

No injuries were reported, South said.

The rail company is working with local contractors to clear the derailed cars. The hope is to have this done either late Thursday afternoon or early evening, South said.

It’s still unclear what caused the train to derail.

