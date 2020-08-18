Train, car collide in Sun Prairie, police asking residents to avoid area

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Town Hall Drive due to a crash involving a car and train Tuesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 6:08 p.m. regarding a collision between a train and vehicle at Town Hall Drive and East Main Street.

The Sun Prairie police and fire departments have been sent to the scene, along with first responders.

Officials were unable to confirm injuries at this time, but dispatchers said someone may have been transported from the scene.

