Trailer with items for special needs children stolen in Oak Creek

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A trailer with adaptive equipment for children with special needs was stolen from Medical Support Services in Oak Creek.

We are very disheartened to report that a trailer was stolen from our Oak Creek location. It contained various pieces of… Posted by Medical Support Services, Inc. on Friday, May 8, 2020

According to a Facebook post, Oak Creek police are investigating.

The post said the trailer has several identifying markers, including a Roufus Sports sticker on the rear upper right corner and a Middleton Trailer sticker on the front upper right corner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Creek police at 414-762-8200.

