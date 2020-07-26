Traffic stop leads to 3rd-offense OWI charge for Milwaukee man, sheriff says

TOWN OF NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Law enforcement officials with the Green County Sheriff’s office arrested a man Sunday morning for third-offense OWI.

According to the news release, deputies conducted a traffic stop for a violation in the 400 block of 2nd Street in the Village of New Glarus at 1: 23 a.m.

Matthew G. Meehan, 32, of Milwaukee was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence, the report said.

Officials said Meehan was incarcerated in the Green County Jail and was released pending a mandatory court appearance.

The New Glarus Police Department assisted deputies at the scene, the report said.

