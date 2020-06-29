Traffic stop leads to 3rd-offense OWI charge for La Valle man, sheriff says

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

WEST BARABOO, Wis. — A La Valle man is facing a repeat impaired-driving arrest after a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle in West Baraboo at about 1 a.m.

During contact with the driver, 36-year-old Cole Weisert, the deputy noted signs of impairment as well as open intoxicants in the vehicle, according to the report. After field sobriety testing, Weisert was arrested on suspicion of third-offense operating while intoxicated.

The sheriff’s office said he was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Weisert was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments