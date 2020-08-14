Traffic shifts, ramp closures start next week for I-39/90 in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 construction continues in Dane and Rock counties in the Janesville area. With that there will be traffic shifts and ramp closures in Janesville.

According to a release, next week I-39/90 southbound will shift onto the new northbound concrete pavement between the WIS 26/Milton Avenue and U.S. 14/Humes Road Interchanges. Crews will be reconstructing and expanding the southbound interstate.

The ramp of WIS 26/Milton Avenue to I-39/90 southbound will be closed from 5 a.m. Wednesday through late August 2021.

U.S. 14 ramp to I-39/90 will be closed from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. I-39/90 southbound ramp to U.S. 14 will be closed from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Aug. 26.

I-39/90 will be open to two lanes in each direction during daytime hours and weekends. The release said there will be nightly single lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weeknights.

Construction and closures are weather dependent.

