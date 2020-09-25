Vehicle crash backs up I-90 traffic more than 3 miles

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of 511wi.gov.

PORTAGE, Wis. — Westbound traffic on I-90 near Highway 33 was backed up more than three miles Friday afternoon due to a vehicle crash that blocked the left lane of the interstate.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert, the crash happened around 1 p.m. at mile marker 104, just past Cascade Mountain.

The lane closure lasted an hour and a half, according to DOT officials.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash.

