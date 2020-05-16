‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Bielec dies of heart attack at 72

(CNN) — Designer Frank Bielec of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” has died after a heart attack, according to a family member.

Bielec was 72 and died at a Houston hospital on Friday, his stepson Matt Gafford said.

The TLC Network issued a statement Saturday saying, it’s “a sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved ‘Trading Spaces’ designer Frank Bielec.”

His colleague, designer Vern Yip, tweeted on Friday night saying, “Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation.”

Home makeover host Ty Pennington tweeted about Bielec on Saturday, saying, “One of the best humans I’ve had the good fortune to call friend. You will be missed Frank.”

Friend and longtime “Trading Spaces” makeup artist Randall Mahnke-Tang said Bielec was “one of the kindest and most generous people I’ve ever worked with.” He also had the “best one liners ever. I could never keep up.”

“I applaud his work ethic and sincerity with all he was to the cast and crew of ‘Trading Spaces,’ ” Mahnke-Tang said.

