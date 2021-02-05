Tracy Lee Krueger

Tracy Lee Krueger, 69, of Muscoda, passed away unexpectedly February 1, 2021 at the Richland Hospital.

Born May 12, 1951 in Watertown, WI to Pauline (nee’ Roese) and Harold Krueger, Tracy revered his beloved sister Cheryl and idolized his older brother Bill. Tracy attended Suring High School and graduated from Marathon High School, representing Marathon while placing third at State in the 1-mile. He was a scholarship cross country athlete at UW-Stevens Point and UW-Superior, where he earned a Bachelors in Social Studies. He was awarded a Master’s Degree in Physical Education from Winona State University.

Tracy believed in a life of service and friendship to others. He was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church for 44 years, serving in numerous capacities including Council President and Vice-President. He supported the community as a member of the local Jaycees and later the Muscoda, Blue River and Avoca Lions Club. He was a tireless fundraiser for Riverdale and UW-Richland athletics and Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination (GRACE). He was a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross and proudly served as a volunteer poll worker at election time.

Like his father, Tracy energetically and garrulously dedicated his career to area youth as a teacher, coach, and sports official. Teaching duties included Social Studies, Physical Education, and Health for K-12 students at Belleville and Riverdale High Schools, and Physical Education and Intramurals at UW-Richland. Coaching assignments included Rotary Youth soccer; basketball, football and track at the high school level; collegiate basketball, soccer and cross country; and countless basketball camps throughout Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota. “Coach K” was a label he wore proudly. He treasured the camaraderie he fostered throughout the Wisconsin sporting community and the bonds he forged with his officiating crews in various sports for over three decades.

A die-hard Cubs, Packers, and Badgers fan, Tracy and friends welcomed any opposing Badger’s football fan at their tailgate. He loved baking treats for neighbors and colleagues, and putting a smile on your face, preferably by entering the room, but if necessary by leaving it. He lived for regaling anyone who would listen, particularly about his children – Brendan, Alicia, and Beau, and cherished granddaughter Aubrey. His embellishments any topic were honed by his lifetime as an avid fishing buddy for anyone that would go with him.

Tracy was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Pauline, and by his sister Cheryl Polnaszek.

He is survived by his wife Cecelia (nee’ Voss), his quietly strong partner for over 47 years; his brother Bill (husband of Toni), by his children – Brendan (husband of Heather Molnar), Alicia (wife of Kasey Carlson), and Beau (partner of Jeremy Ellison); and will always be the Old Spring Chicken to his granddaughter Aubrey. He’s also survived by numerous in-laws, nephews and nieces, and friends, not to mention the thousands of student athletes who’s lives he touched.

