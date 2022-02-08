Tracy A. Suiter

by Obituaries

DE SOTO, WI – Tracy A. Suiter, age 63, of De Soto, WI, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022.

He was born in Evansville, WI, on June 21, 1958, the son of Duane and Nita (West) Suiter. Tracy attended Parker High School and went on to work a variety of jobs, including a machine operator at Northern Engravings in Lansing, IA. He loved his freedom and being able to do whatever he wanted when he wanted. Tracy liked buying tools, hunting, fishing, and drinking Pepsi. He enjoyed his time entertaining children, and spending time with his dog. One of his greatest joys was helping people by doing odd jobs for them; helping was his reward.

Tracy is survived by his children: Jeremy (Michelle) Suiter, Taraline (Steven Hansen) Suiter, and Krystal Parker; 5 grandchildren: Hunter, Aliza, Montana, Trenton, and Mason; Siblings: Randy (Diane) Suiter, Cindy (Steve) Reynolds, Kathy Sletten, and Danny (Kim) Suiter; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tracy was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua, WI, with Lori Kleppe officiating. Burial will be in the Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI. Visitation will be on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are preferred.

The family requests that those attending the visitation or funeral to please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with his services.

Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.