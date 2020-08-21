Tracking the Tropics: A double threat next week

Two new tropical systems are poised to take aim on the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and potentially impact the Gulf Coast of the United State early next week.

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression Fourteen (soon to be Tropical Storm Marco) have developed in the Atlantic, and are both trekking towards the Gulf. According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast track as of Friday afternoon, both of these storms may strengthen into Category 1 hurricanes when they reach the Gulf of Mexico.

It remains uncertain if they will remain at hurricane strength when they make landfall, but those with interests all along the coast should keep an eye on changes in the forecast track for these two tropical systems.

It’s already been an active hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, with Laura being the 12th named storm so far this season. Once TD-Fourteen develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Marco, and that will make 13 named storms so far, and we are still a few weeks away from the peak of hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a typical year sees 11 named storms throughout the entire season, and we’re already past that. More storms are expected to form through the fall, as hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30th, but storms have been known to continue to develop in December as well.