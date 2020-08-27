Tracking the risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday and Friday

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected, beginning later Thursday and into the day on Friday. These thunderstorms have the potential to be strong to severe, with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy rainfall being the primary threats. While the overall tornado risk is low, and isolated tornado will also be possible, with any storms that develop low level rotation.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern Wisconsin in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather Thursday and the threat increases to a Slight/Enhanced Risk (Level 2/3 of 5) on Friday.

Both days have the same severe weather threats, but there is a greater potential for damaging wind gusts on Friday.

